May 8, 2023

Iran ready to ease export of medical equipment to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education expressed Iran's readiness to facilitate the development of the export of medicine and medical equipment to Afghanistan.

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks in a meeting with Afghanitan's Acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ibad.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved remarkable success in the field of medicine and medical equipment, and 99% of the required medicines are produced inside the country, Einollahi said.

He expressed hope that Iran and Afghanistan deepen their unity and progress in the field of health by holding joint scientific conferences.

It is necessary to form a joint working group between the two countries for implementing joint programs, he said.

Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Public Health also expressed hope that health, medical, educational, research and pharmaceutical cooperation with Iran will be expanded.

