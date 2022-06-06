Tehran, Damascus discuss boosting coop. in health sector

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Eynollahi and the accompanying delegation met and held talks with Syrian Health Minister, Hassan al-Ghabbash.

The discussions during the meeting touched upon boosting cooperation between Syria and Iran in the field of health sector development, providing quality services to patients, and exchanging expertise between the doctors, SANA reported.

The meeting also focused on the services offered by Syria's Health Ministry and efforts exerted by the workers amid the challenges imposed by the terrorist war on Syria, the economic blockade, and the spread of the coronavirus.

There are common points that can be benefited to develop the work and serve the citizens of both countries, al-Ghabbash said in a statement following the meeting.

In turn, the Iranian Minister indicated the exchange of medicines and medical supplies will have a positive impact on disease prevention and finding treatment for a large number of health problems.

He voiced the hope that this visit will produce tangible results in signing documents and mutual implementation plans and further communication between the doctors and scientists to conduct joint research

