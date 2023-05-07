54 dead after ethnic clashes in India’s remote northeast

Thousands of soldiers were sent to Manipur state after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent on Wednesday, media reported.

Authorities imposed an Internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.

Police told AFP that the situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, while The Press Trust of India said hospital morgues in state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district further south had reported a combined total of 54 dead.

“16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district,” PTI reported, citing an unnamed local official.

“The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead.”

Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters on Friday that security forces were bringing the situation under control.

Army patrols had “gone a long way to quell the thing off,” he said.

Security forces and the Manipur government have yet to issue an official death toll for this week’s violence.

