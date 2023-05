According to France 24, the incident happened late Sunday in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala's Malappuram district. Rescue operations were ongoing.

"We have recovered 22 bodies, including 15 females and seven males. There are around six people in the hospital. Rescue operations are on," a police officer from Tanur police station told AFP.

There were around 30 people on board, the officer added.

