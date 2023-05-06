Iran-Nicaragua strategic ties’ level ‘very good’

Isaac Lenin Bravo made the remarks in a meeting with the mayor of Iran’s Bushehr city in the south on the Persian Gulf on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic is one of the important countries and allies of Nicaragua, he noted.

The visit of the president of Iran to Nicaragua in the next 2 months will help to further deepen the relations between the two states, he further noted.

It is extremely significant for Nicaragua that Bushehr signs a sisterhood agreement with the city of Bluefields, he pointed out.

The envoy termed the step as important for the implementation of joint projects for the two cities.

