Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey in London

Coronation day is here. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both formally crowned Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition but with a few small tweaks for the modern age, was playing out in front of about 2,000 invited guests and a global audience of millions watching on TV or livestream.

Though Charles officially became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, today's coronation ceremony consecrates and celebrates his ascent.

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation's coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St Edward's Crown on his head.

MNA/PR