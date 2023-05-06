Iran's foreign policy priority ties expansion with neighbors

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov who at the head of a parliamentary delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday night.

"Given Iran has prioritized the development of relations with neighboring and regional countries, especially Islamic countries, the development of relations with Uzbekistan is one of our priorities," said Ghalibaf.

He added that Iran can develop its relations with Uzbekistan in the political, economic and cultural fields. "There are good and favorable opportunities in the development of economic, transportation and transit relations with Uzbekistan, especially in the use of the north-south corridor and the east-west corridor."

The Iranian parliament speaker went on to say that Iran is looking to expand its relations with Uzbekistan in cultural and tourism fields as well.

According to Ghalibaf, the two sides also discussed Afghanistan developments in their meeting.

Nurdinjon Ismoilov, for his part, said that the President of Uzbekistan will visit Iran next month, adding that relations between Iran and Uzbekistan have developed in all fields in recent years.

Stating that the development of economic and commercial relations between Iran and Uzbekistan is emphasized during the meeting, he said, that the development of relations and cooperation in the field of transportation and transit is very important.

The government of Uzbekistan, like the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has prioritized the development of relations with the countries of the region, Ismoilov noted.

Stating that the parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan is expanding in recent years, he added that great steps have been taken to improve the relations between the two countries.

