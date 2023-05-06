  1. Politics
May 6, 2023, 2:45 PM

Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says FM Bilawal

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that peace and stability in Afghanistan remain “vital” to the region and reiterated Pakistan would work with “all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan.”

Speaking at a press conference following the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad today which was co-chaired by Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the foreign minister said, “Peace and stability in Afghanistan remain vital to the socio-economic prosperity, connectivity, and development in the region. We will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable prosperous, and united Afghanistan.” 

During the dialogue, Pakistan and China also reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

