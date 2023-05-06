Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says FM Bilawal

Speaking at a press conference following the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad today which was co-chaired by Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the foreign minister said, “Peace and stability in Afghanistan remain vital to the socio-economic prosperity, connectivity, and development in the region. We will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable prosperous, and united Afghanistan.”

During the dialogue, Pakistan and China also reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.