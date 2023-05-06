Implementation of Iran-Uzbekistan agreements to boost ties

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi received the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov for a meeting in Tehran on Saturday during which he also said, "18 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan, and accelerating their implementation will greatly increase the level of relations."

"The exchange of experiences between the parliaments of Iran and Uzbekistan will be an effective and positive step towards the development of relations between the two countries", the Iranian president continued.

President Raeisi considered the civilizational and cultural commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan as a suitable ground for the expansion and promotion of commercial and economic cooperation and stated, "Although the growth of political and economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in the past year has made the situation different from before, the existing potential in both countries make it necessary to make double efforts to promote the economic and commercial relations of both sides."

Nurdinjon Ismoilov, for his part, praised the foreign policy of president Raeisi in prioritizing the development of relations with neighbors and said, "In Uzbekistan too, in line with this principled policy, in the process of amending the constitution, the development of relations with neighbors has been prioritized."

Stating that the parliaments of the two countries should play an effective role in the development of the cooperation between the governments, the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan concluded, "I assure that the Parliament of Uzbekistan will use all its facilities and potentials in order to implement the agreements between the two countries."

