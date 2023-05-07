Uzbek parliament speaker visits Isfahan to cement closer ties

Nurdinjon Ismoilov who at the head of a parliamentary delegation arrived in Isfahan on Sunday morning, met and held talks with Isfahan’s governor-general Reza Mortazavi.

Ismoilov and Mortazavi exchanged views on challenges and opportunities related to tourism.

Mortazavi expressed hope that Ismoilov’s visit to Isfahan to be an opportunity for enhancing relations in the economic, tourism, and cultural fields between the two countries.

Pointing to the deep-rooted cultural, and artistic ties between the two countries, he noted that Iran welcomes initiatives such as fostering a sister city relationship with Samarkand.

Ismailov, for his part, highlighted that his visit to Isfahan is in line with the development of relations between the two countries.

Referring to his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday, he said that the president and speaker urged developing ties between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Developing tourism is one of Uzbekistan’s top priorities, he said, noting that it is the reason he visits Isfahan as Iran’s main touristic cities.

AMK/5773074