May 3, 2023, 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic building attacked in Sudan

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attache office in Sudan was looted and attacked on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, as violence continues to ravage the African country.

An unknown group of armed men stole property from the office, disabling systems, and servers, according to the statement from the foreign ministry, APA reported.

Riyadh condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and called for respecting diplomatic missions and holding the attackers responsible for their acts.

The statement also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s previous calls to halt the escalation of violence in Sudan between the warring sides and ensure protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.

