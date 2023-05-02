  1. Iran
Incident reported at an IRGC arms depot in Semnan

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The IRGC base in Damghan County in Semnan Provinc in a statement reported an incident at one of the weapons depots of the IRGC bases in Damghan.

The IRGC said in the statement that an investigation is underway about the incident.

The statement said the incident happened while the IRGC members in the base were transferring the weapons stored in the depot.

