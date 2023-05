Kamran Hassan, the governor of the Maut district informed Shafaq News that the unknown drone targeted the Galale area in the Mout district.

He also said that so far no casualties have been reported.

Iraqi news sources have not published more details of the attack, and no party has claimed responsibility for it.

The governorate of Sulaymaniyah is located in the northeast of Iraq, on the border with Iran.

MNA/ISN1402021207116