US drone crashes over Iraq’s Nineveh: Report

Iraq said without elaborating that a US drone has crashed in the Taklif area of Nineveh Governorate, Al-Ahad News reported.

At the same time, Iraqi “Shafaq News” reported that a white drone crashed on the roof of a house in the Babil neighborhood in the center of Taklif district east of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, this evening (Tuesday).

The Iraqi media have not yet commented on the mission of drone or cause of the accident.

The US military and Iraqi officials have not yet shown any reaction to this news.

