Iran, Georgia stress developing cultural, scientific coop.

Iran's Ambassador to Georgia Mahmoud Adib and the Iranian Cultural Attaché Ahmad Ali Mehri Ardestani met and held talks with the President of Georgia's Caucasus University Kakha Shengelia.

During the meeting, the officials discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as implementing joint scientific, cultural, artistic, educational and research programs for Iranian and Georgian students.

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Georgia, the Iranian envoy called for student and professor exchange, and training camps.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Adib expressed Tehran's readiness for offering scholarships to Georgian students to continue their studies in Iran for master's and PhD degrees in various fields.

The Georgian side also expressed readiness to boost cooperation with Iran in different fields.

