Iran, China stress expanding cultural, tourism cooperation

Iran's Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage Ali Darabi met and held talks with China's Vice Minister for Culture and Tourism Li Qun during his visit to Beijing which was aimed at attending the General Assembly of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia.

Referring to the old history of Iran and China, Darabi called for the development of Tehran-Beijing relations.

Li Qun, for his part, appreciated the Islamic Republic for announcing its readiness to hold a museum exhibition and considered such events as an effective step for the development of cultural diplomacy.

If the level of tourism interactions increases, many problems in other cooperation areas will also be solved, he said.

MP/5762750