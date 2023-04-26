Iran signs 5 MoUs, cooperation documents with Kazakhstan

The signing ceremony between Iran and Kazakhstan in the fields of sports, customs, free zones, youth, and tourism was held on Wednesday evening after the end of joint talks between the two senior delegations headed by Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

During the ceremony, Iran’s acting minister of Agriculture Jihad as chairman of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries, and the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a MoU for cooperation in the fields of free and special economic zones.

And also, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Sport for development and resources affairs and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran signed two MoUs in the fields of Sport and Youth between the two countries' sports ministries.

The Memorandum of Understanding for Tourism Cooperation was signed between the two countries by the Deputy Minister of Heritage of Iran and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran.

Also, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's customs and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran signed an MoU on the training of personnel between the Iranian Customs and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The cooperation agreement between two Iranian and Kazakhstani companies was also signed by the CEOs of those two companies.

A high-ranking Kazakh delegation headed by prime minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Iran on Wednesday.

The Kazakh prime minister and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber held a meeting followed by a press conference, during which both sides stressed expanding bilateral trade.

