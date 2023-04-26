  1. Politics
China to hold live-fire drills in East China Sea

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – China will hold exercises with the practical use of weapons in one of the areas of the East China Sea on Wednesday, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said.

According to the statement, the exercises will be held from 11.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. local time (from 03:00 to 10:30 GMT). Ships will be barred from entering the area of the drills, the maritime administration said, without providing further details.

The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

