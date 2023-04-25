Anti-Macron protests in France continue on Tuesday

Russian Sputnik news agency, quoting "BFM" TV channel, said n a report on Tuesday that hundreds of people protested the policies of their country's president in the French capital.

According to the TV channel's report, hundreds of people gathered in the center of Paris to protest the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron on the anniversary of his re-election for the second term as the president.

Over 200 demonstrations have been held across France since 26 October 2022, when Macron announced that pension reform scheduled for 2023 intended to raise the retirement age to 65, be gradually increased from 62 to 65 by 2031, by three months per year from September 2023 to September 2030.

The following video shows Tuesday's rally.

MNA