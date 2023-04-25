Developing parliamentary coop. to expand Iran-Mexico ties

The Spokesman for Iran Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the Head of the Iran-Mexico parliamentary friendship group Abolfazl Amouei met and held talks with the Mexican Ambassador to Iran Guillermo Puente Ordorica on Monday.

Considering the Islamic Republic of Iran and Mexico as important and influential countries in the developments of the Middle East and Latin America, Amouei cited that the expansion of cooperation between the two countries will be effective in increasing regional and international peace and stability.

Referring to the favorable political and cultural relations between Tehran and Mexico City, the senior Iranian parliament member called for increasing the level of interactions and cooperation between the governments and parliaments of the two countries.

The Mexican envoy, for his part, expressed his country's willingness to develop bilateral ties with Tehran, calling for expanding Iran-Mexico relations in all fields including economy, trade, industry, and agriculture.

Members of the Iran-Mexico parliamentary friendship group are scheduled to visit Iran next week at the invitation of Abolfazl Amouei.

