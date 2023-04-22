Kazakh, Uzbek,Turkmen heads felicitate Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr

Kazakhstan's president has felicitated the blessed Fitr Eid Al-Fitr occasion to the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

In his felicitation message to the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and those of the people of Kazakhstan on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr."

"I hope this Eid will be the beginning of spiritual purification and comprehensive perfection of the entire mankind, and the glory of people's friendship and wellbeing will add to our happiness," added President Tokayev in his message.

Addressing Raeisi in a message, Uzbek President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev felicitated the Fitr Eid Al-Fitr occasion to the Iranian president.

He also expressed hope that with joint efforts, Iran and Uzbekistan can further expand multifaceted relations.

The President of Turkmenistan, Sardar Bardi Mohammadov, also addressed President Raeisi in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr.

Earlier on Friday, Raeisi received messages from different heads of state including the Indian prime minister, UAE leaders, the Tajik president, the Bangladeshi prime minister, the deputy of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and the Sultan of Oman.

MNA/