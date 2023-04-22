Leader calls on Iranians to maintain, preserve unity

Addressing worshipers after the Eid al-Fitr Prayer at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran on Saturday morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution felicitated this auspicious Eid to the people of Iran and all Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world.

He described this year’s holy month of Ramadan as more passionate and vivacious than ever, especially as a large number of Iranian youths kept vigil across the country to mark Laylat al-Qadr, or the Nights of Destiny when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“One of the characteristics of Ramadan is strengthening the willpower. Among the great and important features of fasting is the reinforcement of human will. Willpower is a trait that God has incorporated in human beings in order to move ahead and progress. State officials should take up the available opportunity. It is through strengthening of the willpower that the country's major problems can be resolved,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei termed full cooperation among the heads of Iran’s three branches of power as an important and fundamental strategy, emphasizing that authorities must never get in each other’s way but would rather facilitate the implementation of their plans.

“The three branches of power should work to enhance empathy and synergy within each other. If they cooperate with one another, things would then not get entangled. The branches should not hamper each other, and would rather pave the way for each other,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also urged Iranian officials not to get distracted by trivial matters, and to focus mainly on how to overcome critical issues.

He called on the Iranian nation to preserve national unity, saying, “Enemy does not want such a unity to exist. Nowadays, the enemy’s strategy is anchored in deception, falsehood, lure, distortion of facts as well as humiliation of nations. The enemy is trying to make nations pessimistic about each other and mask their capabilities."

RHM/IRN85088814