Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Nozar Nemati and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani were among the commanders who attended the ceremony.

The 29th of Farvardin (April 18), the first month of the Iranian calendar year, is celebrated in Iran as National Army Day. It was named Army Day by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini.

MNA/IRN85085234