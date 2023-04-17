Rahmati appointed as new managing director of Mehr

The Mehr News Agency (MNA) is a semi-official news agency owned by the Islamic Development Organization (IDO).

In a decree on Monday, the IDO head Hojjat aleslam Mohammad Qomi appointed Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati as the new managing director of the media outlet to replace Mohammad Shojaeian Zanjani who was holding the post since September 2019.

Apart from Mehr News Agency, the Mehr Media Group headquartered in down town Iranain capital of Tehran consists of Tehran Times English daily, and Mehr Publications as well as Mehrino's House of Creativity and Innovation.

Prior to this, Rahmati was serving in the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

