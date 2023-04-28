Iran, Uzbekistan discuss building joint free economic zones

The establishment of joint free zones with neighboring countries is a priority of Iran's Supreme Council of Free Zones Secretariat with the aim of developing economic relations using the capacities and potentials of both sides by Iranian investors and developing exports and technology transfer, Hojatullah Abdolmaleki said.

He participated in an international investment meeting in Uzbekistan, which was held with the participation of the president and other high-ranking officials of that country and heads of international and regional financial organizations and institutions.

While visiting several free and special zones in Uzbekistan, Abdolmaleki discussed the benefit and use of joint capabilities and potentials for investment and trade between the two countries.

A meeting with the deputy minister of investment of Uzbekistan and a consultation on the practical ways of implementing joint free zones were among the other programs on the second day of the Iranian economic official's trip to Tashkent.

MNA/TSNM2886199