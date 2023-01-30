Iran to never pose threat to neighboring countries

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with the Chairman of Oman's Consultative Assembly Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Maouli on the sidelines of the OIC meeting in Algeria.

Today, relations between Iranian and Omani businessmen through the ministers and governors of the central banks of the two countries are on a positive track, he said in this meeting.

Ghalibaf also considered the relations between Iran and Oman as two neighboring countries as an example and model for relations with other countries.

Given the current regional and global developments, North-South Corridor plays a very important role in Iran-Oman ties, he said, adding that it can be effective in strengthening the economy of the two countries.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is after lasting peace and friendly relations with neighboring countries, he asserted that the country will never be a threat to Islamic and neighboring countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf referred to Iran's progress in the fields of science, medicine, oil and gas, aerospace industries, and nuclear knowledge, expressing Iran's readiness to share these achievements with neighboring countries.

"We are friends and brothers to all countries. Except for the Zionist regime, we have no preconditions for establishing relations," he noted.

Ghalibaf also met with the speaker of Algeria's People's National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali.

In this meeting, Ghalibaf said, "The Leader of the Islamic Revolution places great emphasis on establishing relations between Iran and other Islamic countries, and this is one of our definite and permanent policies."

Based on this policy, the Iranian government and parliament attach special importance to the country of Algeria and its people.

RHM/FNA14011109001025