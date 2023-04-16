Former Indian politician, his brother shot dead live on TV

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital on Saturday night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj City in Uttar Pradesh state.

Police officer Ramit Sharma said the three assailants came on motorcycles posing as journalists, NPR reported.

"They managed to reach close to Atiq and his brother on the pretext of recording a byte and fired at them from close range. Both sustained bullet injuries on the head," he said. "It all happened in seconds."

MP/PR