2 women shot, killed in US Orlando shooting

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 11:30 a.m., a shooting was reported on London Crest Drive, and two women, one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s, were found with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital and died from their injuries, WESH TV based in Orlando reported.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators now have someone detained following the double shooting, which ended with two women dead.

Saturday, deputies identified the victims as Tanga Owens and her mother, Tanishia Star.

They charged Radrick Francois with two counts of First Degree Murder.

Extra patrol units arrived around 3:30 p.m. at the Lake Sherwood Apartments on Apopka Vineland Road.

It appeared they were reinforcements for law enforcement work going on away from the white car, which had been processed for evidence for hours.

The processing of the white car for evidence stopped while the crime scene specialists took cover between patrol cars.

