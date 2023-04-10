Multiple casualties reported in shooting in US Kentucky

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted at 8.53am ET on Monday that “we are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”, The Independent reported.

Mayor Craig Greenberg added that “there is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.

At 9.27am ET, police added on Twitter that “we are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties”.

Six minutes later, at 9.33am ET, the Louisville FBI field office tweeted that “FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning’s shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners”.

SKH/PR