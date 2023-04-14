Iran turned whole Palestinian land into scene of Resistance

Undoubtedly, the issue of Palestine is still the most important issue of the Islamic world and it should not be diminished in the wake of other regional and international developments, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a message on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

More than four decades after Imam Khomeini (RA) set the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as "Quds Day", the day of unity of Muslim nations, regional and global equations promise clear prospects in the Palestinian issue, Amir-Abdollahian said.

With modern military equipment, Iran has turned every part of the Palestinian land into a field of Resistance and brave and powerful struggle against the Zionist invaders.

"We have no doubt that the continuation of Zionist violence against the Palestinians will have no result other than increasing the cohesion and strengthening the determination of the Palestinians in resisting the Zionist occupation," he noted.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed hope that the world will soon witness the liberation of the first Qibla of Muslims from the clutches of the invaders.

