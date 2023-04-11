Russia sends 1st Airbus plane for maintenance service in Iran

The aircraft flew to Tehran on April 5. It’s expected to be serviced by Mahan Air, Iran’s largest privately owned airline, a report by "meduza" news website has claimed.

In July 2022, against the backdrop of the European sanctions, Iran and Russia signed an agreement, according to which Iran would supply Russian airlines with spare aircraft parts and provide maintenance services for Russian planes, the report further claimed.

The EU closed its airspace to Russian carriers in the wake of Russia's military attack on Ukraine, banning all maintenance, support, insurance, and leasing services to Russian airlines.

