US, Israeli regime officials hold anti-Iran talks

Jake Sullivan hosted Israeli regime's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer at the White House on Thursday to discuss a broad range of global and regional issues of mutual concern including Iran's nuclear program.

Sullivan reaffirmed the US administration's goal of strengthening Israeli regime's security and economic integration throughout the Middle East.

Reiterating accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the discussions continued on strengthening coordination against peaceful Iranian nuclear program and ways to counter threats from Iran and the Resistance groups in the region.

Sullivan also spoke of the shared concern of Israeli regime and the United States over the alleged deepening military relations between Russia and Iran, and the importance of supporting Ukraine in defending its territory and citizens, including against, what he claimed, the Iranian drones.

In recent months, Ukraine and its Western allies have claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

SKH/FNA14020312000039