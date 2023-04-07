  1. World
2 ISIL terrorists killed in suicide explosion in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Yemeni Interior Ministry spokesman announced the death of two takfiri terrorists in a suicide explosion in Yemen's capital of Sanaa on Friday.

After receiving information about the movements of elements affiliated with the ISIL terrorists, the forces of the Yemeni Interior Ministry launched an operation to arrest them and prevent them from committing terrorist operations, Yemeni Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Abdul Khaliq al-Ajri said in a statement on Friday.

During the pursuit of the two takfiri elements, they took a taxi bus and the patrol intercepted the bus to arrest them, so they blew themselves up, and two citizens who were on the bus were also martyred.

Al-Ajri pointed out that fortunately, the main plots were thwarted before implementation by these takfiri elements.

