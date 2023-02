During the meeting the two sides expressed hope that the implementation of the North-South Corridor project would be accelerated with the serious participation of the two countries.

Jalali said that Iran welcomes the presence of Russia to create and complete infrastructure in the field of transportation and transit.

Referring to the extensive interactions between the two countries, Levitin, in turn, emphasized Russia's readiness to build the Rasht-Astara railway.

