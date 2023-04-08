Putin aid in Tehran for talks on North-South Corridor project

On Friday night, Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin arrived in Tehran to hold serious discussions over joint projects between Iran and Russia.

According to Sputnik's correspondent in Tehran, during his two-day visit to the Iranian capital, Levitin will hold meetings with Iranian officials including Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazarpash.

Putin's aid is also scheduled to meet Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Reports suggest that the North-South Corridor rail project is the most important issue in these meetings.

Back in January, Levitin paid a visit to Tehran and the most important achievement of this trip was reaching an agreement between Iran and Russia for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway super project.

MNA/