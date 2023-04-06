New Iran envoy submits credentials to Kazakh president

The Kazakh president also received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Turkey to his country on Thursday.

Tokayev wished the new ambassadors success in their mission.

Ali Akbar Jokar met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian several days ago before departing for the country of his mission.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian noted that relations between Iran and Kazakhstan over the past 30 years have always been friendly and based on goodwill, stressing the need for increased efforts to bolster the ties.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed pleasure with the high level of political consultations between Tehran and Astana. He said Iran and Kazakhstan need to use their potential to expand trade cooperation, especially in the fields of transit, energy, agriculture, and knowledge-based economy.

