Life of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba in a glimpse

Imam Hassan Mujtaba (as) was the second Imam. He and his brother Imam Hussein were the two sons of Imam Ali (as) and Hadhrat Fatimah (as), the daughter of the Prophet.

Imam Hassan was born in the year 3 A.H. in Medina and shared in the life of the Prophet for somewhat over seven years, growing up during that time under his loving care.

After the death of the Prophet which was no more than three, or according to some, six months earlier than the death of Hadhrat Fatimah, Imam Hassan was placed directly under the care of his noble father.

Imam Hassan (AS) was extremely generous and gave away all his funds in the way of Allah. No one went away from his door empty-handed. He sat down with the poorest of the poor when they invited him to share food with them. He was always hospitable and provided food for poor people.

Imam Hassan's (A) Imamate Era

The Holy Imam (as) helped his father throughout his life until Imam Ali (as) was martyred when the Holy Imam (as) was 37 years old. At this age, he inherited his father and became the guardian of Ahlul Bayt and the Shia. In his well-known will, Imam Ali (as) appointed him as the next Imam.

The martyrdom of Imam Ali (as) on the 21st of Ramadan month, 40 A.H. marked the beginning of Imam Hassan's (as) Imamat. The Muslims pledged their allegiance to him and finalized the formality of Bay'at (Oath of Allegiance). No sooner had he taken the reins of leadership in his hands than he had to meet the challenge of Muawiya bin Abu Sufyan, the governor of Syria, who began trying to undermine his authority.

Imam Hassan’s Character

In human perfection, Imam Hassan was reminiscent of his father and a perfect example of his noble grandfather. As long as the prophet was alive, he and his brother were always in the company of the Prophet who even sometimes would carry them on his shoulders.

Both Sunni and Shiite sources have transmitted this saying of the Holy Prophet concerning Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein, "These two children of mine are Imams whether they stand up or sit down" (an allusion to whether they occupy the external function of the caliphate or not).

As the ingredients of the characters of the two Imams were the same, they were singular in their behavior, march, steps and goals, which were Islamic in their entirety.

The excellent preparation which was provided for the grandson of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), helped his spiritual entity to sublimate. His closeness to Allah, and his attachment to Him was a source of awe and respect.

Imam al-Sadiq (as) said, "Hassan bin Ali (as) was certainly the truest worshipper, ascetic and merited man among the people of his time."

Imam Hassan's Modesty

- It is reported that he once chanced upon some poor men who put a few crumbs of bread on the ground in front of them, which they had earlier picked up from the road. They were eating them. They invited him to eat with them. He accepted the invitation and said: "Certainly Allah does not like the proud." Having finished eating with them he invited them to his house. He showered them with money, fed and clothed them.

- It is reported that he was sitting in some place. When the Imam (as) rose to go, a poor man came in. The Imam greeted him and spoke kindly to him. "You have come at the time when I was taking leave," he said to the man. "Do you permit me to go?" "Yes, O son of the Messenger of Allah," replied the man.

Imam Hassan's Kindness to the Wrongdoers

A man, imbued with hatred and spite against the family of the Messenger of Allah (pbuh), by Mu’awiyah bin Abi-Sufyan, once saw the Imam on horseback. He at once emitted a series of curses! Imam Hassan (a.s.) did not put in a word of protest or interruption. When the man finished, Imam Hassan (as) approached him with a tender smile. He said to him, "O old man! I think you are a stranger here. Maybe you mistook me for someone else? If you propitiate us, we will satisfy you. If you ask us, we will give you what you need. If you ask our advice, we will guide you. If you ask us to give you a ride, we will take you with us. If you are hungry, we will satisfy you. If you are naked, we will clothe you. If you are in need, we will make you rich. If you are a refugee, we will give you lodgings. If you have a request, we will grant it. If you join your luggage to ours, and be our guest until the time of your travel, it will be more useful to you, because we have a spacious place, a good social position, and a vast amount of money."

Upon hearing these words, the man broke into tears. Then he said, "I bear witness that you are the viceroy of Allah on the earth. Allah knows best whom to entrust with His message. You and your father were the most hateful creatures of Allah to me. But now you and your father are the most beloved from among all the creatures of Allah to me."

Then the Imam took the man to his house as his guest till the time of his departure. The man had completely changed his opinion and position toward Ahlul-Bait (as).

Imam Hassan's Generosity

Maybe the most eminent of Imam Hassan’s (as) attributes is his generosity. He believed that money was only a means to clothe the naked, help the destitute, pay the debts of the indebted, or satisfy the hungry. Once, he was asked: "We do not see you disappoint a beggar. Why?"

He replied:" I am asking Allah for His favors, and I love to be near Him. I am ashamed, as I am myself in need of Allah, to repulse a beggar. Allah got me used to a habit; to shower me with His bounties, and I get Him used to me showering His bounties on the people. I fear that should I stop my habit, He may stop His habit."

Imam's Martyrdom

One of the Holy Imam's (as) wives was Ju'da binte Ash'ath bin Qays. Muawiya conspired with Ju'da to give the Holy Imam (as) some poison. This evil woman put poison in the Holy Imam's (A) drinking water and he immediately fell gravely ill as a result. After great suffering, the Holy Imam (as) departed from this world. Just before he was martyred, he entrusted the affairs of Imamat to his brother Imam Hussein (as) and made him the guardian of his own family.

Compiled by Mohaddeseh Pakravan