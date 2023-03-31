Amir-Abdollahian invites Algerian FM to visit Tehran

Speaking in a phone call with the new Algerian foreign minister, Ahmed Attaf, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated him on his new post and wished him success during his tenure.

In this conversation, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in various fields, especially economic and trade relations, in addition to regional and international developments, including Palestine.

The Iranian top diplomat also conveyed the greetings of President Raeisi to the President of Algeria and invited his Algerian counterpart to pay an official visit to Iran which was welcomed by Attaf.

Attaf, for his part, voiced his country's readiness to broaden bilateral relations with Iran in different areas.

RHM/FNA14020110000499