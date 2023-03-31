Iran strongly condemns aerial attacks on vicinity of Damascus

In a statement on Friday, Nasser Kan'ani condemned in the strongest terms the Zionist Israeli regime's attacks on targets in Damascus and its suburbs on Thursday and Friday mornings.

For the second time in the last twenty-four hours, the Zionist Israeli regime's warplanes attacked Syrian territory and targeted positions in Damascus. A Syrian military source told SANA the new aggression was conducted by Israeli enemy's fighter jets that entered Syrian territory from the northern occupied Golan Heights very early on Friday morning at 00:17 Damascus Local Time and targeted a facility in the suburbs of Damascus. "Our air defense intercepted the aggressor missiles and shot down some of them. This attack caused material damage," the Syrian army source said.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman in his statement expressed regret and surprise over international community's silence towards the Israeli regime's aggression against civilian targets in Syria such as airports and residential areas, saying that the indifference has provoked the Zionist Israeli regime to continue its aggression in Syrian territory.

Kan'ani considered such acts of aggression as continuous blatant violation of international law, as well as projective measures to deflect attention from the internal crises and deep divisions inside the aggressing regime, as well as its unhappiness with increasing Syrian strength in its domestic politics and recent breakthrough in Syria's foreign relations.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs further called on the United Nations and other relevant international bodies to live up to their commitments against these acts of aggression.

KI/FNA14020111000069