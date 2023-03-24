India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parl.

Parliament disqualified the main opposition leader day after Gujarat court jails him for two years in a defamation case linked to Modi’s surname, media reported on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi… stands disqualified from the member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction,” a notice issued by the parliament said on Friday, referring to the lower house, Al-Jazeera reported.

Gandhi, 52, was found guilty for a speech ahead of the 2019 general election in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi.

Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family and former president of the Congress party, will appeal in a higher court, the party said.

MNA