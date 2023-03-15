Assad voices support for Russia special operation in Ukraine

Al-Assad met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over expanding bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Al-Assad said that his country supports Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Referring to Russia's humanitarian aid amid the recent earthquake in Syria, he appreciated Russia's great help in dealing with the crisis caused by the earthquake.

Putin, for his part, said that Russia and Syria ties are expanding.

Earthquakes in Syria aggravate the humanitarian situation and Russia is helping in every possible way in dealing with the consequences of this disaster, the Russian President said.

According to a statement that appeared on the official SANA news agency, President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Moscow on an official visit to Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is Assad's first official visit outside the Middle East since last month's devastating earthquake.

TM/5734411