Mar 12, 2023, 9:01 AM

Israeli warplanes attack targets in Masyaf District in Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's warplanes attacked some targets in Masyaf District in Syria's Hama Province on Sunday.

Syrian TV announced the Israeli attack on some positions on the outskirts of Masyaf in Hama province.

A Syrian military source said that at around 7:15 on Sunday morning [local time], Israel targeted some areas in Tartus and Hama with several missiles fired from the Lebanese side.

The source added that the Syrian army air defense countered missiles and shot down some of them. "This aggression has resulted in the injury of three soldiers and financial losses."

On March 7, the Israeli regime launched an air raid on Syria’s Aleppo airport, damaging its runway and taking it out of service.

On February 19, the Israeli regime's air attacks targeted residential areas in Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to Syrian state news.

On January 2, the Syrian army said the regime’s military fired missiles towards the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers.

