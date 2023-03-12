19 vehicles burnt out in traffic accident in Hungary

Nineteen vehicles burnt out and several dozen individuals were injured as a result of the collision, the Main Police Department of the Hungarian capital said.

"Thirty nine individuals were brought to a hospital, including twenty nine adults and ten children. Among them, ten adults got serious injuries, nineteen - minor injuries, and also four children had heavy injuries and six - minor injuries," press secretary of the National Ambulance Service said. Four helicopters and sixteen ambulance vehicles were used to evacuate injured persons.

The police believed that the incident had been caused by squall wind resulting in strong dust, which impaired visibility and hindered the road traffic, TASS reported.

MNA/PR