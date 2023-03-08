  1. World
  2. North America
Mar 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

Four dead after 2 small planes collide over Florida Lake

Four dead after 2 small planes collide over Florida Lake

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Four people died after two small planes crashed into each other over Lake Hartridge in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The in-air collision occurred on March 7.

"Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators are confirming that four people have been located who were in the two planes that crashed. All four are deceased," the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes, Sputnik reported.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the cause and circumstances of the collision.

MNA/PR

News Code 198273

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News