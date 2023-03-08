Four dead after 2 small planes collide over Florida Lake

The in-air collision occurred on March 7.

"Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators are confirming that four people have been located who were in the two planes that crashed. All four are deceased," the office said in a statement on Tuesday.

All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes, Sputnik reported.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the cause and circumstances of the collision.

MNA/PR