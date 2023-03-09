Iran begin AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers on high

Hasti Forouzandeh scored a hat-trick while Mohadese Zolfi netted a brace. Rahil Jafari and Kimia Rahiminia also scored a goal each, Theran Times reported.

Iran will play host Bangladesh on Sunday.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers feature 28 teams.

The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 - champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic - and host nation Uzbekistan.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 6-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11.

The Finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.

MNA/TT