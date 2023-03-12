Iran women football advances to final of Asian c'ships

The last match in the group stage and in Group H between the two national women's football teams of Iran and Bangladesh ended today with Iran's victory.

Negin Zandi scored Iran's goal in the 85th minute with Sara Dadar's pass.

More than a thousand spectators were present in the stadium and encouraged the Bangladesh team.

The Iranian players led by Jahan Nejati advanced to the final stage of 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup with two victories against Bangladesh and Turkmenistan.

SKH/TSN2866616