Qatar names new PM after resignation of Sheikh Khalid

Sheikh Mohammed served as Qatar’s foreign minister since 2016.

Sheikh Khalid was appointed PM in January 2020 after having been head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

He had worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince, Al Jazeera reported.

The emir’s office also announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as interior minister.

In October 2021, Qatar held its first legislative council election for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council.

The Shura Council has legislative authority and approves general state policies and the budget but has no say in the setting of defense, internal security, economic and investment policy for the small but wealthy gas producer, which bans political parties

