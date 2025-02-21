Won’t accept any pressure from Washington

Wrapping up his US visit, Mr Dar — who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio — maintained that relations between Pakistan and the United States were good.

Speaking to reporters before returning to Pakistan, he said he had no official contact with officials from the Trump administration during his visit.

However, Mr Dar revealed that an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC countries will convene in Jeddah on March 7 to discuss the Gaza situation, particularly in light of recent US proposals for the relocation of the Palestinian people.

He said during the interactions, foreign ministers from Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye all called for an immediate meeting to discuss the situation and present the OIC’s stance.

MNA/