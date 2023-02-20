Iran-China agreements to come into force in 2 months

The Iranian president's visit to China had been planned several months ago with the aim of developing trade and economic relations with China, the TPOI head Alireza Peyman-Pak said.

The head of the TPOI stated that the development of trade and economic relations between Iran and China is one of the important priorities of the 13th Iranian government under Raeisi.

"During the trip, agreements, MoUs and contracts were concluded between the two sides for the development of various relations in tourism, mining, railway, commercial, machinery, industrial and mining equipment fields," Peyman-Pak added.

He said that China is one of the largest consumers of mineral products in the world, adding "therefore, the issue of participation in the development of mines was also discussed."

"The president's recent visit to China was in the spotlight by the Westerners, so it was emphasized between the two countries to keep these agreements confidential until the processes enter the operational phase."

"With the operationalization of the processes, people will see the positive effects of these agreements within the next three to four months, and after that we can publicize these issues," the TPOI head added.

