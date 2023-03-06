Largest dry port near Tehran inaugurated

The first phase of Tehran's rail dry port, known as Aprin, with an area of about 55 hectares is inaugurated today by Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

The dry port which is about 20 km away from Tehran and adjacent to Eslamshahr is located at the center of East-West and North-South international railway corridors.

In line with its mission for developing rail transport and creating logistics centers, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), accelerated the construction of Tehran's dry port, particularly since last year.

In the first phase, Iran's largest inland container hub was constructed with 1000 billion toman investment by the private sector.

It has provided all the necessary infrastructures, including the customs building, the railway administration building, and the unloading and loading area.

Reducing the clearance time for imported goods, fuel consumption, time of storing goods in customs, carrying out formalities for export goods in the vicinity of the capital, creating jobs and boosting production are among the benefits of this strategic plan.

Tehran's rail dry port, as the largest rail import and export hub in the center of the country, opened on Monday, March 6, with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the CEO of Iran Railways.

In the formal inauguration ceremony, Bazrpash informed of two more dry ports in Esfahan and South Khorasan Provinces.

MNA/PR